Ashley James praised for calling out claims about “chest feeding”.

British model and reality TV star Ashley James has been praised for calling out claims that nurses are forced to always refer to breastfeeding as chest feeding.

James is best known for being part of the television series Made in Chelsea, but she’s also a model, DJ and social commentator.

She has a regular spot the on the ITV program This Morning alongside former Conservative party MP Gyles Brandreth.

This week when Brandreth claimed that British nurses are now forced to refer to all breastfeeding as “chestfeeding” James didn’t hold back on sharing her thoughts.

“My eyes could not roll back further into the back of my head if they tried.” James said in response to the claim.

“That’s not true.” James said, sharing that she was currently breastfeeding her own child and had given birth in a British hospital.

“The guidance says if you’re dealing with a trans person use the term chest feeding because it’s more inclusive. No one is trying to ban the word breast feeding.” James said.

The TV identity went on to say it was concerning that minister in the Britisah government were calling for bans on “woke language”.

“The term woke actually does mean being alert to social justice, that can only be a good thing.” James said.

An edit of the comments James made quickly gained traction on social media.

The discussion was sparked by a directive from Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, who has called on government department heads to avoid using gender neutral language when writing legislation and official reports in areas that have traditionally only covered a single sex.