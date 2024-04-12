Astro-Gastronomy? Chef creates recipes for your zodiac sign

An Austrian-based chef has launched a new recipe series, setting out to tailor flavours and textures to the twelve signs of the zodiac.

Drawing on the world of astrology, Chef Cândida Batista has examined the characteristics of each sign to develop a recipe that she says will resonate with its essense.

“Exploring the intersection of astrology and gastronomy allows us to infuse a touch of magic into every meal, crafting dishes that not only tantalize the taste buds but also evoke a sense of cosmic connection and harmony,” Batista says.

Chef Cândida Batista

“Astrology has long captivated humanity with its mystical allure, and through gastronomy, we have the unique opportunity to translate celestial energies into culinary delights that resonate with each zodiac sign’s essence.”

See the full list below – what do you think? Does your recipe align with the stars? Let us know in the comments.

Zodiac-inspired dishes:

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Fiery Grilled Lamb Chops

Infused with bold spices and charred to perfection, these grilled lamb chops embody the fiery spirit of Aries, offering a taste of adventure with every bite.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Decadent Chocolate Truffle Tart

Indulge your senses with this luxurious chocolate truffle tart, reminiscent of Taurus’s love for sensual pleasures and rich, earthy flavours.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Duo of Savoury and Sweet Canapés

Embrace the duality of Gemini with a tantalizing duo of savoury and sweet canapés, perfectly paired to satisfy both sides of the palate.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Comforting Crab Bisque

Dive into a bowl of comforting crab bisque infused with nostalgia and warmth, like a cosy embrace from a loving Cancerian.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Regal Roasted Prime Rib

Treat yourself to the regal flavors of a roasted prime rib, fit for a king or queen, capturing the majestic essence of Leo’s confident and bold personality.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Fresh Garden Salad with Herb-Roasted Chicken

Savour the simplicity and purity of a fresh garden salad paired with herb-roasted chicken, embodying Virgo’s appreciation for healthful, wholesome ingredients.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Elegant Champagne Risotto

Raise a toast to Libra’s refined taste with an elegant champagne risotto infused with sophistication and balanced flavours that harmonize effortlessly on the palate.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Intense Espresso-Infused Chocolate Mousse

Indulge in the intense flavours of espresso-infused chocolate mousse, capturing the mysterious allure and depth of Scorpio’s passionate nature.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Globetrotter’s Spicy Shrimp Tacos

Embark on a culinary journey with spicy shrimp tacos inspired by Sagittarius’s adventurous spirit, bringing a taste of exotic locales to your plate.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Hearty Beef Wellington

Savour the classic elegance of beef Wellington, a hearty and comforting dish that reflects Capricorn’s timeless and traditional approach to culinary excellence.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Innovative Molecular Gastronomy Dessert

Delight your senses with an innovative molecular gastronomy dessert, pushing the boundaries of traditional flavours and textures in true Aquarian style.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Dreamy Seafood Bouillabaisse

Drift away on a sea of flavours with a dreamy seafood bouillabaisse, capturing the ethereal essence of Pisces’s imaginative and artistic soul.

Source: Media release