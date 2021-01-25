Australia Day Awards highlight Turnbull’s achievements in contributing to marriage equality

The full list of Australia Day awards has been revealed with former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull being given the Companion of the Order of Australia for his many politician achievements including his contributions to marriage equality.

In announcing the award the Governor General’s office said the former PM has made significant contributions to Australian society, the description of his achievements declares.

“For eminent service to the people and Parliament of Australia, particularly as Prime Minister, through significant contributions to national security, free trade, the environment and clean energy, innovation, economic reform and marriage equality, and to business and philanthropy.”

The former Prime Minister is one of just four people being given the highest honour. The others are tennis player turned religious leader Margaret Court, Victorian Rabbi Dr John Levi and Western Australian academic Emeritus Professor Cheryl Prager, who was recognised for her work as a mathematician, researcher, and as a champion of women in STEM careers.

Former South Australian premier Jay Weatherill was made an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in general division, as was horse trainer Gai Waterhouse.

Western Australian choreographer Chrissie Parrott was made an honorary AO for her distinguished service to the arts particularly through dance as a performer, choreographer, director and mentor.

Perth resident Sacha Mahboub, a well known face at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, was given the Order of Australia award for his long service to the performing arts.

During his career as a dresser in the theatre, Mahboub has looked after some of the biggest stars on the planet. He’s been the principal dresser at the WA Opera since the 1990s. In the early days of his career Mahboub was a performer appearing in shows including The Great Waltz, Funny Girl and Connelli at the Palace.

New South Wales resident Steven Ostrow was also given the Order of Australia award for his service to the LGBTIQ community and his work in the performing arts. Ostrow served as the Education of Officer at ACON for 18 years and created a program for mature age gay people under the Australian Federation of AIDS organisations.

Ostrow has performed opera at an international level performing at the New York City Opera, San Francisco Opera, Stuttgart Opera and the Australian Opera. In the late 1960’s and 1970’s he was the owner of New York’s Continental Baths – where Bette Midler played early in her career.

Other prominent Australians receiving honours include cricketer Greg Chappel, entertainer Lorrae Desmond, festival and opera director Lindy Hume, horticulturalist and TV presenter Graham Ross plus musicians Graeham Goble and David Helfgott.

This year there were 570 recipients of awards in the General Division of the Order of Australia, and 28 recipients in the military division.

On behalf of all Australians, I congratulate everyone recognised in the Australia Day Honours list.

Announcing the annual awards Governor General David Hurley said a diverse range of people were been recognised for their contributions.

“The individuals we celebrate today come from all parts of our great nation and have served the community in almost every way conceivable. They’re diverse and unique but there are some common characteristics, including selflessness, commitment and dedication.

“Recipients have not put their hand up to be recognised. Most would consider the achievements that they are being recognised for to be ‘ordinary’ or just what they do. Therein is the great strength of our system – recipients in the Order of Australia have been nominated by their peers, considered by an independent process and, today, recognised by the nation.

“The sum of these contributions speaks to our nation’s greatest strength – its people.”

