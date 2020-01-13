Australian actor and model Harry Haines dies aged 27

Australian actor and model Harry Haines has died aged 27. His death was announced by his mother actor Jane Badler, who shared that her son had struggled with mental health and addiction.

“On Jan 7 my beautiful son died,” Badler posted to Instagram.

“He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction.”

“A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time.”

His cause of death was announced. Haines had appeared in several US television series including American Horror Story and The OA. Haines also created music under the name Antiboy.

He had previously spoken in interviews about not wanting to put labels on his gender or sexuality.

“I know that I am born male but I don’t think I represent what it means to be a man,” he said in a 2019 interview.

“I believe we should be whatever we want. It gets kind of confusing when we start labelling ourselves so I try to stay away from labels.

“I grew up in Melbourne and I had a very open and accepting family. Dating someone of either sex didn’t make a difference to me.”

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.