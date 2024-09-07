Search
Australian embassy in Iran sparks diplomatic incident with ‘Wear it Purple’ post

Iran has summoned Australia’s Ambassador the country to explain a ‘Wear It Purple’ post from his team after the Iranian government took offence to the post.

Embassy staff shared a series of photos on social media showing the Ambassador and his family dressed in purple and eating purple cupcakes. It was accompanied with the caption “Today, and every day, we’re dedicated to creating a supportive environment, where everyone, especially LGBTQIA+ youth, can feel proud to be themselves.”

Wear It Purple was founded in Australia in 2010 and encourages people to wear purple, hold events and send a message to Australia’s youth that it’s okay to be LGBTIQA+.

The Iranian government swifty commented on the post telling local media outlets it was “disrespectful and contrary to Iranian and Islamic cultural norms,” accusing Australia of promoting homosexuality.

Ambassador Ian McConville said the embassy “had no intention of offending the Iranian people.” but was celebrating an Australian value of promoting inclusivity.

Murray Watt, the Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations, commented on the incident during a media interview this week.

“We support all Australians, regardless of their sexual orientation, their gender, their race, and I am concerned to see this reaction from the Iranian government to the activities of the Australian embassy.” Minister Watt said.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong commented saying, “Australia is a proud advocate for human rights. At home and in the world, we work to advance these principles.”

Homosexuality is illegal is Iran and those found guilty of offences relating to their sexuality can face punishments including flogging and death.

Last month Australia raised concern about Iran’s ambassador to Australia’s social media posts that commented on the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt have tied the knot

0
Stars of screen and stage Noah Galvin and Ben...
Lidia Thorpe says census decision is “irresponsible and divisive”

0
The independent senator says the government should heed the recommendations of the Victorian coroner.
Will Ferrell and friend Harper Steele head off on a road trip

0
A new documentary see the comedian and his friend reflect on their relationship after Steele comes out as transgender.
Barn Dance once again proved to be one of Perth’s greatest parties

0
East Perth was filled with a sea of checked shirts and cowboy hats on Saturday night.

Don't miss

