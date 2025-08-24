Australian film ‘Body Blow’ set for world premiere in the USA

Director Dean Francis’ provocative new film Body Blow will make its world premiere this September at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.

Blending erotic tension, darkly comic twists, and a knowing nod to queer history, Body Blow reimagines the classic film noir as a neon-soaked descent into Sydney’s underworld.

Starring Tim Pocock (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Tom Rodgers (Joe vs Carol), Sacha Horler (The Dressmaker), Paul Capsis (Head On), and Chris Haywood (Muriel’s Wedding) Body Blow follows a disgraced cop reassigned to Sydney’s gay nightlife district, where he’s drawn into a dangerous entanglement with a charismatic sex worker and a murderous drag queen mobster.

The film spirals into a baroque crime story charged with obsession, desire, and betrayal—filtered through a proudly queer lens.

Developed with support from Screen NSW, the film was shot on location in Darlinghurst, and the iconic Stonewall Hotel, capturing the sweaty, seductive chaos of the city’s nightlife with thrilling authenticity.

The film has been acquired for U.S. theatrical release by Dark Star Pictures, known for championing transgressive and auteur-driven genre cinema.

“Body Blow is a bold, unapologetic film that pushes boundaries in all the right ways. Dean Francis delivers a singular vision that is as stylish as it is subversive.” said Michael Repsch, Principal of Dark Star Pictures. “We’re honoured to be bringing this provocative piece of Australian genre cinema to North American audiences.”

In Australia, Screen Inc will mount a national theatrical release in late 2026, meaning Aussie audiences will have to wait a while before they seen the film.



“Body Blow is going to blow audiences’ minds. Dean Francis and the team have delivered a knowing, salacious, stylised and hugely entertaining throwback to the cult genre pictures that we look back on so fondly today. Its world premiere at Fantastic Fest is a bullseye as a platform that will introduce the film to a broad audience.”, said Dov Kornits, head of Screen Inc.

Francis describes his film as a love letter to erotic thrillers.



“Body Blow is a love letter to the erotic thrillers and taboo-breaking noirs that lit up my imagination as a young queer filmmaker. It’s seductive and dangerous, yes — but underneath the gloss, it’s about power, control, and the way desire can unravel us.”

Take a look at the teaser trailer.