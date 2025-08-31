Australia’s Global Fund pledge to spur continued efforts to fight HIV

The Albanese Government announced this week a further $266 million over three years to help eliminate HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria across the Asia-Pacific region.

Tuberculosis is the world’s deadliest infectious disease and nearly a quarter of all new HIV cases occur in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

The government says Australia’s latest funding injection will support global efforts to tackle the spread of these diseases by investing in stronger health systems and helping communities access treatments, particularly across Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

The Global Fund is a multilateral partnership that unites governments, civil society, communities and the private sector to address global health challenges.

Since 2002, the fund’s efforts have saved over 26.5 million lives in our region and more than 65 million lives world-wide. The death rate from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria has also been reduced by over sixty per cent across the globe.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a time of heightened global uncertainty, Australia remains steadfast in our commitment to the Global Fund and to supporting our region to tackle high burden diseases.

“Australia is firmly committed to strengthening health outcomes in the Pacific and Southeast Asia and playing our part in addressing global health challenges.

“Our investment in partners like the Global Fund helps ensure our region’s needs are prioritised, contributing to a healthier Indo-Pacific and a safer and more secure Australia.”

The announcement matches the record investment the Albanese Government made in 2022 – a ten per cent increase on Australia’s previous contribution.

Minister for International Development Dr Anne Aly also shared her enthusiasm for the funding announcement.

“Australia is backing the Global Fund as a key partner in the fight against infectious disease in the Pacific and Southeast Asia.

“By investing in disease treatment and prevention, we’re helping to build stronger and more inclusive health systems across our region.” Dr Aly said.

Health equity Matters welcome announcement

Health Equity Matters, Australia’s peak body for communities affected by HIV, administers a multi-country Global Fund program across the Indo-Pacific, which strengthens HIV treatment, prevention and advocacy. They’ve welcomed the announcement.

“With epidemics you can never take your eye off the ball because as soon as you do, they gather momentum,” said Felicity Young AO, International Program director of Health Equity Matters.

“That’s why this renewed commitment from the Australian Government is so significant. It means we are staying the course and investing in a safer, more stable Indo-Pacific.

“This $266 million commitment provides extraordinary value because for every dollar Australia invests, the Global Fund delivers $13.60 in direct benefits to the Indo-Pacific region. That makes our region healthier and safer.”

Global Fund investments have saved over 26.5 million lives in our region and more than 65 million lives world-wide since 2002 with the death rate from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria declining over sixty per cent, said Health Equity Matters CEO, Dash Heath-Paynter.

“Infectious diseases do not respect borders and the Global Fund is a proven approach that demonstrates the profound value of global co-operation. We commend the Australian Government for its enduring commitment to saving lives.

“Australia is stepping up and playing an important role. We are doing our bit to give the world its best chance of reaching the global goal where 95% of people living with HIV are diagnosed, 95% of those diagnosed are on life-saving antiretroviral therapy, and 95% of those are virologically suppressed.”