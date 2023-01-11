Austria-based NFP One Life launches Vienna International Pride Awards

Vienna-based not-for-profit organisation One Life marked International Thank You Day (January 11) to announce the launch of the upcoming Vienna International Pride Awards.

The new annual campaign and event is designed to say thank and recognize the vital world of LGBTIQ+ equality heroes around the world.

The awards have been developed in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the MTV Staying Alive Foundation and ILGA-World (the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association).

Awardees will be chosen by a highly experienced and diverse committee of LGBTIQ+ rights experts, chaired by Jeffrey O’Malley, Senior Advisor, LGBTI Inclusion, Africa for the UNDP.

The public around the world will be encouraged to nominate equality heroes who are making a big difference to the advancement of LGBTIQ+ equality. Details of this process will be announced in the coming weeks.

The project’s mission is further designed to motivate and inspire everyone to share, talk about, and participate in the pursuit of equality – whether through heroic efforts or everyday acts. In addition, any surplus funds from the project will be donated to ILGA World to support their global network of more than almost 2000 member organizations from 169 countries campaigning for LGBTIQ+ rights.

International basketball star John Amaechi OBE, one of the most high profile gay athletes in the world, will serve as Ambassador for the Vienna International Pride Awards. Amaechi became the first former NBA star to come out as gay in 2007, and says he is glad to support the event.

“It can be tempting to believe that equity for LGBTIQ+ people is a done deal. Still, across the world, from the United States to Ghana and beyond, we are seeing legal and societal advancements we might have thought permanent being challenged and overturned,” Amaechi said.

“It’s never been more important to celebrate the global achievements of LGBTIQ+ people and inspire all of us to continue to be proactive in seeking positive change across the world.”

This year’s awardees will be announced during a live-streamed event in Vienna planned for early June 2023.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.