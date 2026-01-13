Author Craig Silvey charged over alleged child exploitation offences

Jasper Jones and Honeybee author Craig Silvey has been charged in a Fremantle court today over alleged possession and distribution of child explotation material.

Silvey was brought before the Fremantle Magistrates Court today, after police carried out a search and subsequently arrested him on Monday, 12 January.

- Advertisement -

The author was celebrated for his award-winning novel Jasper Jones, which was adapted for the screen in 2017.

He is also known for his work Honeybee, a coming of age story from the point of view of a young trans person.

The book was nominated for an Indie Book Award, and led to Silvey being invited to deliver the Isabelle Lake Memorial Lecture in 2021.

The author gave no plea, and was granted bail by Magistrate Thomas Hall. He is due to return to court on 10 February.

Do you need some support?

Support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au