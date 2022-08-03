Author Mimi Zhu shares healing journey with ‘Be Not Afraid of Love’

Warning: This article contains mentions of domestic violence.

Author Mimi Zhu has prepared Be Not Afraid of Love, a stunning collection of interconnected essays and affirmations that follow Zhu’s journey toward embodying and re-learning love after a violent relationship.

In their early twenties, queer Chinese-Australian writer and artist Mimi Zhu was a survivor of intimate-partner abuse. This left them broken, in search of ways to heal and find love again.

Zhu says that they found that in sharing their own intimate encounters with oppression, healing, joy and community, and invites readers all over the world to reflect deeply on their own experiences, with the intention of acting as a guide to undoing the hurt or uncertainty within them.

This book is a continuation of that re-learning, exploring the intersections of love and fear in self-esteem, friendship, family dynamics and romantic relationships, and extending out to its effects on society and the greater political realm.

Mimi hopes their powerful and provocative words will guide and inspire readers to lean into love with softness.

Be Not Afraid of Love offers a testament to the strength and adaptability all humans possess, and a tribute to love in all its forms.

Be Not Afraid of Love is due for release September 7.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

