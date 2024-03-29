Bad paperwork puts Laurence Fox out of race for Mayor of London

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

British right-wing aspiring politician Laurence Fox is out of the race to be the next Mayor of London because his team failed to fill out the paperwork correctly.

Fox is best known for his long running role in the British TV series Lewis. He played the role of Detective James Hathaway from 2006 until 2015, but he’s subsequently launched a career as a right-wing political commentator and become regular candidate at elections.

He is part of the Fox acting dynasty, his father James Fox has enjoyed a long career, as has his uncle Edward Fox. His cousin Emilia Fox stars in the television series Silent Witness, while her younger brother Freddie Fox has appeared in many series including Cucumber, Banana, and The Great.

Laurence Fox was previously married to singer and actor Billie Piper. In 2016 Laurence Fox launched a music career, but he later turned to politics launching the right-wing Reclaim party.

London Elects, the governing body that manages the election said the paperwork received from Reclaim was incomplete at the deadline for submissions hence his nomination was ruled invalid.

To put you hand up to the Mayor of London the nomination form needs to be signed by ten electors in each of the city’s 32 boroughs. Representatives from London Elects say Fox’s paperwork lacked enough signatories.

“The Reclaim Party candidate’s representatives met with London Elects for the first time on Tuesday 26 March, less than 24 hours before the close of the nomination’s deadline. At that time, the paperwork was incomplete.” London Elects said.

“Mr Fox’s representatives were advised to ensure that completed forms were submitted well before the Wednesday 4pm statutory deadline. The paperwork was submitted very shortly before 4pm.

“Upon inspection, the nomination forms contained errors which, the deadline having passed, were too late for Mr Fox’s team to correct. The conclusion of London Elects was that the requirements of the nomination process were not completed by the deadline.”

Fox says his paperwork had been “triple checked” and he will be appealing the decision to exclude him from the ballot paper.

Last year British police looked into whether Fox had committed any crime when he made a social media video which saw him burning pride flags, ultimately deciding there was nothing he could be charged with.

Fox said his protest was not about gay, lesbian or bisexual people, but specifically directed at representation of people who are transgender.

In January he lost a high-profile defamation case after he labeled drag performer Crystal and Stonewall trustee Simon Blake pedophiles in a social media post.

Last September he was suspended and subsequently sacked from his on-air role at GB News after he delivered a tirade against political correspondent Ava Evans which was deemed to be misogynistic.

OIP Staff