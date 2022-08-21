Baltimore’s Julien Chang shares introspective single ‘Time & Place’

Following last month’s announcement of his new studio album The Sale, Baltimore musician Julien Chang has shared a second offering from the album.

Time & Place and its accompanying live video were shot at Purgatory in Brooklyn, NY

Where Marmalade set the tone with propulsive instrumentation and Chang’s psych-tinged, ethereal vocals, Time & Place slows the pace down and puts forth a quiet introspection.

“In Time and Place, things slow down,” Chang says.

“The most basic categories of experience in the title match the affecting simplicity of the acoustic guitar chords. As “time and place” are the heart of experience, the easy honesty of the acoustic guitar is the heart of this song’s beauty.”

A sad and beautiful song about a loved one quietly exiting your place. Time and Place features an original string arrangement by Davey Copeland.

Baltimore’s Julien Chang writes music that tunnels toward a series of deeper truths, investigating everyday existentialism, love and life, art and the artist.

Arriving in 2019 with his critically acclaimed album Jules, Chang set a precedent with his dreamy debut and is now exacting his focus on 2022 with forthcoming new music.

Time & Place is out now.

Image: Layla Ku

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.