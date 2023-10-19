Bananarama share brand new single ‘Feel the Love’

Bananarama have surprised fans with a new single, one of two new tracks to be featured on a new upcoming Greatest Hits collection.

The British duo have recently been celebrating their long career than spans more the four decades with a series of remixes of some their classic tracks including new takes on past hits Venus and Cruel Summer, but now they’ve dropped brand new track Feel the Love.

The new single of one of two new tracks to be included on forthcoming collection Glorious – The Ultimate Collection which will be released on 8th March 2024. The band will also be taking to stage at the London Palladium on 3rd April to celebrate the new record.

The Deluxe edition of the new album will feature three CDs of music including Really Saying Something, Cruel Summer, Robert De Niro’s Waiting, Venus, More Than Physical, A Trick of the Night, I Heard a Rumour, Love in the First Degree, Only Your Love, Preacher Man, I Could Be Persuaded, Movin’ On’ (Disco Chic) and Last Things on My Mind (Electrified).

The collection will also be filled with many of the duos lesser-known recordings that have been lapped up by fans long after the band was topping the charts. A second new tune Supernova will close out the second disc. Finally, a third disc will feature remixes of their many floor-fillers including a new version of Only Your Love remixed by Initial Talk.

The collection will also be available on vinyl.

Speaking about the new collection Sara Dallin said it brought back many memories.

“We wanted this to be a unique collection, a celebration of all the twists and turns in our career. We compiled endless lists of songs, album tracks and hit singles and whittled it down to 40: our favourite tracks from the past four decades.

“Leafing through my early lyric books transported me back to that teenage girl writing poems and scribbles that would eventually be turned into songs. Each track … is a piece of the jigsaw and a connection to me. Together they create the bigger picture, the story of us as artists. It has been one almighty journey.”

Keren Woodward added that looking back on their long career had made her realise how hard the band had worked over the decades.

“At times we have maybe felt that we haven’t received the credit, respect, and recognition we deserve, certainly sometimes purely down to the fact we were born female. I feel the collection of songs we have amassed over the last four decades hopefully speak for themselves, so I don’t have to.

“Putting the music together for this project… made me realise how much we have achieved and how determined, tenacious, and hardworking we are.”

Bananarama – Glorious – The Ultimate Collection tracklist:

CD1 / vinyl sides A-C

‘Really Saying Something’ ‘Cruel Summer’ ‘Robert De Niro’s Waiting’ ‘Venus’ ‘More Than Physical’ ‘A Trick of the Night’ ‘I Heard a Rumour’ ‘Love in the First Degree’ ‘Only Your Love’ ‘Preacher Man’ ‘I Could Be Persuaded’ ‘Movin’ On’ [Disco Chic] ‘Last Thing on My Mind’ [Electrified] ‘Every Shade of Blue’ ‘Take Me to Your Heart’ ‘Prove Your Love’ ‘If’ ‘Crazy’ ‘Move in My Direction’ ‘Look on the Floor (Hypnotic Tango)’

CD2 / vinyl sides D-F

‘Feel for You’ ‘Lovebite’ ‘Love Comes’ ‘Love Don’t Live Here’ ‘Seventeen’ ‘Extraordinary’ ‘Baby It’s Christmas’ ‘Now or Never’ ‘La La Love’ ‘Stuff Like That’ ‘Looking for Someone’ ‘I’m on Fire’ ‘It’s Gonna Be Alright’ ‘Favourite’ ‘Masquerade’ ‘Forever Young’ ‘Running With The Night’ ‘Cruel Summer’ (3am Mix) ‘Feel The Love’ ‘Supernova’

CD3 Deluxe Edition / digital only

‘Robert De Niro’s Waiting’ (The Reflex Revision) ‘Do Not Disturb’ (Krystal Klear New Wave Mix) ‘Venus’ (Boys Noize Rework) ‘Only Your Love’ (Initial Talk Remix) ‘Tripping on Your Love’ (Metropolis Mix) ‘Now or Never’ (Extended Version) ‘Tonight’ (Bright Light Bright Light Remix) ‘Stuff Like That’ (Extended Version) ‘Velvet Lies’ (Luke Million Remix) 10. ‘Masquerade’ (Castle Elvira Mix)

