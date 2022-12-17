Barbados finally removes laws that made gay sex illegal

Barbados has removed the laws which made gay sex illegal in the country. The laws were removed via a landmark judgement from the country’s High Court.

Those found guilty of having homosexual sex previously faced a life prison sentence. Barbados is the third Carribean nation to remove laws outlawing gay sex this year following Antigua & Barbuda and St Kitts and Nevis.

Téa Braun, chief executive of the London-based Human Dignity Trust, a human rights organization, welcomed the decision.

“It’s gone from a certain ripple effect to a tidal wave in the Caribbean, which is what everyone involved set out to achieve,” Braun told The Guardian.

“The striking down of the laws reverses that and overnight tells the entire society that this is consensual contact and that what people choose to do with their private relationships is not the business of the law.”

While prosecutions under the laws had become rare in recent years, rights activists note that they still sent a message to LGBTIQA+ people that they were criminals and lesser citizens. Violent attacks of LGBTIQA+ people are not uncommon in the country.

Non-Government Organisation Equals also welcomed the decision.

“We are very pleased with the result of this case, which is a result of years of advocacy efforts by the community organizations as well as the litigants,” Michael Rapley, a member Equals, told Reuters.

“This is a step in the right direction for the protection of LGBTQ+ people in Barbados as we continue to ensure stigma-free access to services and positive inclusion in society.”

Around the world 67 jurisdictions continue to criminalise private, consensual same-sex activities. The number however is falling, a decade ago homosexuality was illegal in 80 nations.

