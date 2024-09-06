Barn Dance once again proved to be one of Perth’s greatest parties

There was a sea of checked shirts and cowboy hats as the crowds arrived at Barn Dance 2024 last weekend.

The annual fundraiser for Vic Park Pride has established itself as one of the best annual parties on the LGBTIQA+ calendar and this year’s outing was filled with boot scooting, do-si-doing dancers, buckles, boots and bandanas.

City Farm is East Perth was the perfect location to fill with some hay bales and horseshoes for a western themed extravaganza.

The night began with some formalities as John Carey, the member for Perth, welcomed to crowd to the annual shindig.

“I love this event!” Carey shared. “I love this event because it is so inclusive. You look around this room and it’s not just – and I’m sorry, as an older gay dude – it’s not just cis, young, white, men. But actually, it represents the best of everyone in our queer community.

“This is the most inclusive queer event on our calendar each year.” Carey said, noting that the organisers should be “mighty proud” of what they were acheiving.

“It’s beautiful and brilliant.” the member for Perth declared.

The MP said the Cook government was currently working hard to improve the lives of LGBTIQA+ people starting with the removal of the Gender Reassignment Board.

“We’re making it easiest for trans people to get the recognition that they deserve.” he said. “The WA Liberals might be opposing it, and shame on them, but I want to acknowledge all the organisations, right here, right now, who have been advocating for that legislation. This is a celebration tonight.”

The action got underway with Vic Park Pride President Adrian Tilby ringing the cowbell to commence the festivities.

Tilby said it was great to see so many people attend the 6th outing of the annual event which raises money for Vic Park Pride and a range of local charities.

Tilby said the event owed a huge thanks to over 50 volunteers who help create the event and make it run smoothly.

Burlesque performer Sugar Du Joure gave one of the night’s most memorable performances dressed as a sheep and reacting to the words of a famous piglet. With some sultry moves she went from being fully fluffy to seriously shorn.

Barbie Q, who is well known for her love of Dolly Parton, also entertained the crowd alongside Delvira Midnight and Alexas Armstrong.

Throughout the night the crowd danced to music from the Mucky Duck Bush Band and a selection of DJs spinning some danceable country classics.

While most people opted for donning a cowboy outfit, there was the occasional trucker look and one impressive young man who came as a cow.

The hotly contested Best Dressed Competition was won by Kitty Littéur who faced off some tough competition from a silver clad cowboy and a fringe filled horse riding duo.

If you missed this year’s hoe-down experience, start planning you outfit for 2025, the competition is fierce.