Barry Manilow shares he’s been diagnosed with lung cancer

Singer Barry Manilow has shared he’s been diagnosed with lung cancer and it will require hm to reschedule some shows from his final tour.

The singer is confident however that he’ll make a quick recovery and be back on the road in the new year.

Barry Manilow at the 2nd Annual Rebels With A Cause Gala at Paramount Studios on March 20, 2014 in Los Angeles, California (Joe Seer / Shutterstock).

The star revealed a cancerous spot had been detected during s recent health check up.

Posting on Instagram on Monday Manilow wrote: “As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks.”

Concerned doctors ordered an MRI, and during this they noticed the issue with his lung.

“The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed,” Manilow shared.

“It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news.” he added.

The singer then shared he was having surgery to remove the spot.



“The doctors do not believe it has spread and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis. So, that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns.”

The medical treatment has meant that some shows planned for January have been pushed back to later in the year.

The singer has had some very memorable songs during his career including Mandy, Copacabana, I Write the Songs, Can’t Smile Without You, Looks Like We Made It. He also wrote Could It Be Magic which became a hit for Take That in the 90s.

He released his first album, the self-titled Barry Manilow in 1973. His 32nd record Night Songs II arrived in 2020.

Manilow’s music career began in the 1970s. He famously played piano for Bette Midler early in her career, including her legendary shows at New York’s Continental Baths.

He made his coming out announcement back in 2017. After keeping his sexuality private for decades, at the age of 73 the singer shared the personal information in an interview with People magazine. Earlier this year Manilow admitted he was disappointed there was a bigger response to the news about his sexuaity.