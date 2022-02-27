‘Bath Haus’ by P.J. Vernon is the Queer Book Club’s choice for March

Literature

This month’s Perth Queer Book Club is reading Bath Haus, a thriller by P.J. Vernon.

Here’s what the book is about, Oliver Park, a recovering addict from Indiana, finally has everything he ever wanted: sobriety, and a loving, wealthy partner in Nathan, a prominent DC trauma surgeon.

Despite their difference in age and disparate backgrounds, they’ve made a perfect life together. With everything to lose, Oliver shouldn’t be visiting Haus, a gay bathhouse. But through the entrance he goes, and it’s a line crossed. Inside, he follows a man into a private room, and it’s the final line. Whatever happens next, Nathan can never know. But then, everything goes wrong, terribly wrong, and Oliver barely escapes with his life.

He races home in full-blown terror as the hand-shaped bruise grows dark on his neck. The truth will destroy Nathan and everything they have together, so Oliver does the thing he used to do so well: he lies.

What follows is described as a classic runaway-train narrative, full of the exquisite escalations, edge-of-your-seat thrills, and oh-my-god twists.

P. J. Vernon was born in South Carolina. Vernon’s debut, When You Find Me, was both an Audible Plus #1 Listen and Associated Press Top Ten U.S. Audiobook. His second novel, Bath Haus, has been praised as “a nightmarish white-knuckler by O, The Oprah Magazine. He lives in Calgary with his husband and two wily dogs.

The Queer Book Club has two opportunities to discuss the novel, one online and a second in-person get together.

