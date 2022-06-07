Battle it out to become Champion Team at RTRFM’s Quiz Night

RTRFM’s much-loved Quiz Night is back, coming up on Saturday July 9 at North Perth Town Hall.

The evening will be hosted by delightful quizmaster Bec Bowman from Artbeat with DJ Matt Perrett providing musical back-up.

Tables are available for groups of six, so gather up all your favourite nerds to see if you can take home the coveted title of Champion Team. Awards will also be given for the best table name, so get brainstorming ASAP!

Joining the Quiz in 2022 is Axel Carrington from New Talk as he plays some instrumental covers on his six-string.

RTRFM DJ and Music Head Honcho Matt Perrett will provide vibes all night and his own Slightly Odway round that’ll have you digging into your mind-palace to identify the WA music covers.

To mix things up a bit, Bec will be joined by Simon Miraudo and Tristan Fidler for a Movie Squad round, and there will be a special ‘visual round’ for those who love pictures.

Join us at the beautiful North Perth Town Hall with your mates for a night of brain busters, laughs and bragging rights.

You can bring your own food, but don’t BYO alcohol. There will be a bar on site with beers from Beerfarm and wine from Vino Volta.

Head down to RTRFM’s 2022 Quiz Night for the chance to be crowned the Champion Team and win a bunch of prizes, or get the infamous booby prize for last place!

RTRFM Quiz Night will be held on Saturday July 9 at North Perth Town Hall. Get tickets and more info here.

