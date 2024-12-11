Search
BBC report shares accusations of sexual misconduct at Pink News

News

The BBC has published an in-depth report documenting accusations of sexual misconduct levelled at the publishers of Pink News, one of the world’s biggest LGBTIQA+ news sites.

Former staff from the publication have shared stories alleging that Benjamin Cohen, the founder of the publication and his husband Dr Anthony James, who is also a director at the UK based company, had acted inappropriately towards staff on multiple occasions.

Representative for the couple have told the BBC they are unable to provide a response to the allegations at this time, but it is understood that their position is the allegations being made against them are false.

The BBC say they spoke to more than 30 current and former staff members who described a culture of heavy drinking that led to instances of both men touching staff inappropriately and one some occasions propositioning younger male staffers for sex.

In the expose staff members allege bullying and sexual misconduct has made some of them feel unsafe around Cohen and James. Others have alleged the couple would also ask female staff members to consider being surrogates for them.

One of the most serious accusations, that the BBC said was backed up by several staff members, concerned an alleged incident at a London Pub where team members gathered after a company event. The staff say Anthony James had led a young colleague behind a tree and was groping and kissing him, but staff felt he was too intoxicated to provide consent.

Staff said they were too afraid of reporting the boss’s husband for his behaviour, but the BBC says a staff member later made an official complaint. The result of the complaint is unknown.

Another former staff member shared a story of allegedly being propositioned by Cohen. He said the approach made him feel uncomfortable and he avoiding being alone with the CEO during his remaining time working at the publication.

While another staff member said he’d been slapped on the buttocks by Cohen in front of other staff members and it left him feeling uncomfortable.

Benjamin Cohen founded the publication in 2005, and it has grown to be a world leader employing 55 team members.

OUTinPerth has reached out to the publication for comment.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

