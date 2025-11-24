Belinda Carlisle announces final ever Australian tour

In March 2027 International pop icon Belinda Carlisle will bid a celebratory farewell to Australian fans, with a national run of dates saluting four decades of hits on the aptly titled G’day & Goodbye Tour.

One of the most distinctive voices of the 1980s and beyond, Belinda will take fans on a musical journey through her extraordinary career – from her much-loved solo hits all the way back to her early days as frontwoman of pioneering all-female band The Go-Go’s.

“Australia has always held such a special place in my heart,” Belinda said. “The fans here have supported me from the very beginning so this tour will be one big thank-you! A celebration of the music, memories and magic we’ve shared.”

The tour will see Belinda perform dates in major cities Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, delivering a career-spanning setlist that captures the essence of her iconic pop catalogue.

Carlisle found fame in 80s girl group The Go-Gos before becoming one of the biggest solo artists of the 1980s.

After finding Success in The Go-Gos, Carlisle found success as solo artist releasing a string of albums including Belinda (1986), Heaven on Earth (1987), Runaway Horses (1989), and Live your Life Be Free (1991). She delivered an indie driven sound on 1993’s Real and returned to the charts in 1996 with A Man and a Woman.

In 2007 she put out Voila, a collection of classic French songs, and 2017’s Wider Shorts was a selection of Sikh chants performed in Punjabi. In 2023 she returned to the pop realm with the EP Kismet. Her most recent release was a covers collection Once Upon a Time in California.

Carlisle chatted to OUTinPerth about her career back in 2012.

Pre-sale tickets for all shows will go on sale tomorrow at 10am local times (Wednesday, November 26, 2025) with General Public to follow at 10am local times on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at www.abstract.net.au

BELINDA CARLISLE “G’DAY & GOODBYE” 2027 TOUR

March 3 Fremantle WA, Fremantle Prison

March 6 Melbourne VIC, The Palais

March 13 Sydney NSW, Enmore Theatre

March 20 Brisbane QLD, Fortitude Music Hall