Bell Shakespeare set for massive tour of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Bell Shakespeare have announced the cast for their upcoming production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The show will have a massive tour, travelling to 26 venues across Australia in New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia, Northern Territory, Tasmania and Queensland between July and November this year.

One of Shakespeare’s most loved plays, this production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream directed by Bell Shakespeare Artistic Director Peter Evans, will depart on it’s extensive national tour, debuting at Orange Civic Theatre (2 – 3 July) before travelling to far corners across the country.

The production will book itself into several Western Australian locations including a stop in Albany on 29th July, a performance in Bunbury on 31st July, and then some shows in Perth at the State Theatre from 4th – 7th August.

As the company’s first national tour in more than a year due to COVID-19, they say this will bring Shakespeare’s classic comedy filled with magic and mirth to audiences all over Australia and reflects the company’s ethos of providing all Australians with access to Shakespeare.

Jane Montgomery Griffiths will star as Bottom and Egeus, and Ella Prince will put her spin on the mischievous Puck. The four lovers will be portrayed by Michael C. Howlett (Demetrius), Abbie-lee Lewis (Hermia), Gabrielle Scawthorn (Helena) and Jacob Warner (Lysander). The former Artistic Director of Yirra Yaakin Theatre, Kyle Morrison, appears as Oberon and Theseus alongside Imogen Page as Titania and Hippolyta.

Evans’ fresh approach focuses on the play within the play, looking at the illusion of theatre and performance itself, with the assistance of Movement Director Nigel Poulton. A highly physical production with eight actors playing multiple parts, audiences will be taken on a whirlwind journey through the magic, mayhem and romance of this story.

Peter Evans, Artistic Director of Bell Shakespeare, said the company couldn’t wait to hit the road.

“As Australia’s national theatre company, we cannot wait to return to touring and couldn’t think of a better play than A Midsummer Night’s Dream to really celebrate the joy and magic of live theatre. It’s always a thrill to travel to audiences across the country and it’s a privilege to be sharing this production with Australians in 2021.”

Bell Shakespeare will travel to 26 venues across Australia

· 2-3 July | Orange Civic Theatre, Orange NSW

· 6 July | Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga NSW

· 8 July | Griffith Regional Theatre, Griffith NSW

· 10 July | Dubbo Regional Theatre, Dubbo NSW

· 14-24 July | Arts Centre Melbourne, Melbourne Victoria

· 29 July | Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany WA

· 31 July | BREC, Bunbury WA (on sale soon)

· 4-7 August | State Theatre Centre of WA, Perth WA

· 12-14 August | Theatre Royal, Hobart TAS

· 17 August | Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC (on sale 10 May)

· 19 August | Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

· 21 August | Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura VIC

· 24 August | West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC (on sale soon)

· 26 August | Riverlinks Westside Performing Arts Centre, Shepperton VIC (on sale soon)

· 28 August | Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, Wangaratta VIC

· 2 September | Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin NT

· 4 September | Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs NT

· 9 September | Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay QLD

· 11 September | Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns QLD (on sale soon)

· 14 September | Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton QLD

· 16 September | GECC, Gladstone QLD

· 18 September | Redlands Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland QLD

· 22-23 September | NORPA, Lismore NSW

· 25 September | Glasshouse Theatre, Port Macquarie NSW

· 28 September | Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra NSW

· 12 October – 7 November | Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Source: Media Release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.