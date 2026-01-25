Ben Bjarnesen among the many names in the Australia Day Honours

Queenslander Ben Bjarnesen has been given the Medal of the Order of Australia in the General Division for his work supporting Queensland’s LGBTIQA+ communities and his work in the domestic and family violence sector.

Bjarnesen, a former police officer, founded the LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation in 2019 and established a national day to draw attention to the issue of domestic and family violence within LGBTIQA+ communities.

He stepped down from his role as the Foundation’s director in late 2025. The foundations work is now spread across 20 different countries and involves thousands of organisations and individuals.

Ben Bjarnesen.

Speaking to OUTinPerth last year Bjarnesen said he had been motivated to take action because LGBTIQA+ people were often left out by the current structures and systems.

“When we look at the the support system framework and support services, it runs off a very gendered model, which means that LGBTQ plus people can be left out of those supports.” Bjarnesen said.

“LGBTA people are left out of those conversations and just don’t get the early interventional support they need if they are experiencing violence.” he said.

Mattias Cormann.

Ten Australians given the nation’s highest honour and made Companions of the Order of Australia

The Australia Day 2026 Honours List recognises and celebrates 949 Australians, and increase of 200 more than last year. For 10 of the recipients they been given the nation’s highest honour, being a Companion of the Order of Australia.

Former Western Australian senator Mathias Cormann has been honoured for his eminent service to the people and Parliament of Australia, to the implementation of government reform, to multilateral affairs, and to international economic development.

Cormann served in the federal parliament between 2007 and 2020, and now the Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Olympian Cathy Freeman in also now able to add AC after her name, recognised for her service to athletics as an international competitor and ambassador, to positive social impact across the community, to the reconciliation movement in the spirit of unity and inclusion, and as a role model to youth.

Freeman said she was “surprised” to have been given “such a lovely honour”.

Former Queensland premier Annastacia Palasczuk is recognised too, saying the news came as a complete surpise.

“I’m deeply honoured to be receiving this award, but also, I’m extremely humbled. From the outset, I want to thank Queenslanders who stood by me through thick and thin, whether it was through cyclones, floods, bushfires, and of course, the pandemic. My hat goes off to Queenslanders who did everything that was asked of them during those times.” Palasczuk said.

The other honourees are Emeritus Professor Bruce Armstrong who is recognised for his work in a wide range of medical research, he’s been an adjust professor at UWA since 2015. Andrew Bell, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of NSW also makes the list, as does colleague Christopher Kourakis, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of South Australia.

Professor Michelle Simmons from NSW is also included, is is does Professor John Cook from the ACT. Paula Fox is recognised for her service to the arts, to medical research, and to children and youth, through philanthropic giving, fundraising and governance. While Professor Anne Kelso is honoured for her work in health and medical research.

Notable Australians celebrated for their work and community contributions

Former New South Wales Premier turned Sky News presenter turned federal politician, Kristina Kenneally, has been named an Officer of the Order of Australia. As is South Australia’s former Premier Steven Marshall.

Western Australian Tim Marney is also now an Officer of the Order recognised for his work in public administration as well as work in the not-for-profit sector and community health. Marney served as the state’s Mental Health Commissioner for many years and also works with Beyond Blue, Short Back and Sides, and Reconciliation WA.

Current Public Sector Commisioner for Western Australia Sharyn O’Neill is also listed. For over a decade she was the Director-General of the state’s Education Department.

Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst is given a posthumous honour

Australian musician Rob Hirst recently passed away, his death announced just a few days ago after a long battle with cancer. As a member of Midnight Oil he wrote some of Australia’s most iconic songs including Power and the Passion, US Forces, Read About It, Beds Are Burning, Hercules, The Dead Heart, Blue Sky Mine, Forgotten Years, King of the Mountain and many others.

Today he was made a Member of the Order of Australia.

Also remembered is the late Dr Nicholas Andrew Medland who is honoured for his significant service to sexual health medicine as a physician, clinical epidemiologist and his work as a general practitioner.

He served as the President of the Australasian Society of HIV, Hepatitis and Sexual Health Medicine, as well as being a researcher at The Kirby Institute.

Dr Judy Tang has been given the Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to mental health, cultuiral diversity, equality and ageing. Dr Tang was named LGBTIQA+ Person of the Year at the 2019 Globe Awards in Victoria.

E-Safety Commissioner recognised for bringing in youth social media ban

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant was awarded a Public Service Medal for her work to improve online safety after spearheading a world-first social media ban for people under 16.

“It’s overwhelming and it’s an extraordinary honour,” Grant told ABC News.

Governor General Sam Mostyn says the awards reflect Australian values

Governor-General Sam Mostyn said the honourees reflected Australia’s values for service, community, kindness, curiosity, tenacity, and care.

“Congratulations to everyone recognised in the Australia Day 2026 Honours List,” she said.

“As the list so vividly showcases, so many Australians continue to give the best of themselves across many endeavours, in the interest of others. It is rewarding to see an increase in the number of awards, which reflects more nominations and recognition of the many Australians who inspire the best in all of us.”

This year’s list includes very few celebrity entries, and only a handful of prominent members of the LGBTIQA+ communities. Organisers have also acknowledged that the awards have a gender imbalance and encourage more women to be nominated.