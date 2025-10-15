Search
LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation founder Ben Bjarnesen to step down

News

The LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation has announced that founder and managing director Ben Bjarnesen will be stepping down from his leadership role.

Bjarnesen has led the organisation since he set it up back in 2019 alongside co-founder Beck O’Connor. The Borad of Directors thanked Bjarnesen for “his vision, courage, and dedication to creating a world where all LGBTQ+ people can live free from violence and abuse.”

“His leadership has laid strong foundations for the future, and he will remain connected as a strong supporter and advocate for its ongoing mission.” they said in a statement.

Ben Bjarnesen.

Speaking to QNews, Bjarnesen said he was proud of his achievements with the organisation.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together over the past six years,” Bjarnesen said.

“The Foundation has grown from an idea into a movement that is making a real difference for LGBTQ+ communities.”

“While I am stepping down as Managing Director, I remain deeply committed to the cause and will continue to support the Foundation, ensuring its vital work reaches those who need it most.”

One of the foundations big achievements has been the establishment of LGBTQ+ Domestic Violence Awareness Day that is celebrated on 28th May each year.

Bjarnesen spoke to OUTinPerth earlier this year about a new toolkit the foundation and developed to provide support and education to an LGBTQ+ communities.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

