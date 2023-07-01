Beverly Glenn-Copeland shares new single ‘Stand Anthem’

Next month, Beverly Glenn-Copeland will release his long-awaited new album, The Ones Ahead.

It will be Glenn-Copeland’s first studio LP in almost 20 years and the first since the extraordinary career renaissance triggered by the rediscovery of his now-classic Keyboard Fantasies album.

Giving a preview of the forthcoming album he’s just shared new track Stand Anthem.

The song is a collaboration between Glenn-Copeland and his longtime partner Elizabeth, an artist and playwright. She prompted Glenn-Copeland with an idea for a song within her play that would “leave the audience knowing of our collective power,” and Stand Anthem was born.

Commenting on the track Glenn-Copeland expounded on its history.

“Stand Anthem was originally a song written to represent the essence of a one-woman show Elizabeth wrote, entitled, Bearing Witness. She wrote, produced, directed and performed in the show which was workshopped with the support of that inimitable, and now late, Canadian dramaturg, Sharron Pollock with the support of Mount Allison University. In the show, I and an Indigenous elder represented ‘the voice of the elders’. This was Elizabeth’s visionary, earth-activist show, and utterly brilliant.” Glenn-Copeland said of the new tune.

The new album arrives with the news that record label Transgressive will reissue of Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s 2004 album Primal Prayer.

Primal Prayer features the song La Vita which was recently sampled by The xx’s Romy on her new solo record Mid Air. Lyrics from A Song And Many Moons, the final song on Primal Prayer, are also featured in Elliot Page’s memoir Pageboy.

The re-issues of two of Glenn’s early works will also be available next week – Beverly Copeland and Beverly Glenn-Copeland. Both originally released in the ’70s these two out of print works have become widely sought after by collectors and have been revered as modern jazz-folk masterpieces.

OIP staff, image Brianna Blank

