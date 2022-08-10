Beyonce teams up with Madonna for ‘Break My Soul’ remix

Beyonce’s Break my Soul has been one of the best dance tracks of 2022, and it just got a whole lot better thanks to a new remix featuring Madonna.

Just released, The Queens Remix, fuses Beyonce’s catchy hit with one of Madonna’s most iconic tunes Vogue.

While Madonna’s Vogue includes an iconic rap name checking Hollywood icons on the 1930’s and 1940’s, Beyonce adds a rap highlighting a list of women she admires.

Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Grace Jones, Santigold, Janet Jackson, Aretha Franklin are a few of the women included in the rap, alongside “Jilly from Philly” a nod to Jill Scott. Sister Solange Knowles is also included alongside Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.

Take a listen to the tune and break out your dance moves.

