Bibliophile | Feast While You Can

Feast While You Can
by Mikaella Clements and Onjuli Datta
Melbournians Mikaella Clements and Onjuli Datta are not only a married couple, but they have been combining their writing skills to be published in the New York Times, The Guardian and The Washington Post, amongst others.

Their previous book The View Was Exhausting dealt with the realities of being a woman of colour in a world run by men. The modern romance had at its centre a couple that couldn’t be together and couldn’t be apart.

The themes seem to be repeated in their latest novel Feast While You Can – a queer romance that has been described as alluring and appalling, sexy and grotesque and transportative.

Twenty-seven year old Jagavi hates the ugly, conservative town of Cadenze where she grew up, and has only returned to bury her father. She also wants to catch up with her ex Patrick Sicco who she remained friends with after realising her true sexuality.

Patrick’s sister, twenty-five year old Angelina Sicco quite likes the sleepy town where people don’t seem to have a problem with her being a lesbian, although she has resorted giving free drinks at the bar where she works to visiting lesbians as a lure.

Residents of the town believe in spirits and curses, but they also believe in the power of the family. So when Angelina is possessed by a terrifying monster, everyone has an opinion on what to do.

The famous monster of Cadenze, that wants to devour Angelina’s past and her future, starts off combing through her private thoughts and mocking her. It then progresses to physical violence, and it would seem that only Jagvi’s touch can hold it at bay.

Things get steamy and messy; people get hurt and secrets from the town’s past come to light as the monster feasts on the mess that makes up a life.

Lezly Herbert

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

