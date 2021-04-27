Bibliophile | Lucy Lord makes ‘Food for the Soul’

Food for the Soul

by Lucy Lord

Harper Collins

Originally from the UK, but now living in Australia, Lucy Lord knows firsthand what it is like to live on ‘convenience foods’. Leaving home at 17 to go to university, she thrived on take away food, snacks and drinks before deciding to shed the weight she’d put on during those university years.

As she points out, everybody needs to eat but too often we waste money on what is easy and convenient. Experimenting with food that would fit in with her busy lifestyle, her aim is for her tried and tested recipes to help get people back into the kitchen to get the most from their time, their budget and their preferred ingredients.

So, rather than spending money mindlessly, she advocates eating more mindfully – that is without the distraction of phones, computers or televisions. Her theory is that if you spend more time in the kitchen, you are more likely to take the time to enjoy the food, as well as be more conscious of what you’re actually consuming to get you through your busy day.

The Food for the Soul recipes are simple and can be tweaked to individual tastes. Aiming to reduce waste as well, one recipe can be utilised for a couple of dishes. Crispy Skin Salmon with Herby Potatoes can be made into a salad for the next day’s lunch and you can not only learn to love leftovers but purposefully make more so you have food left over.

Known for her Instagram page that features healthy recipes using fresh ingredients, she is also on a mission to say no to ‘shit salads’. Seeing salads as standalone dishes, she has an equation for balancing the salty, sweet, creamy, crunchy and acidity of her salad ingredients. Think roasted sweet potato and haloumi salad with toasted pecans and lemon, honey and thyme dressing.

Difficult to do, but some of personal favourites from her book are – a mocha smoothie; breakfast burrito; pantry pasta salad; fish tacos; falafel bites; sundried tomato, pesto and parmesan muffins; chocolate and raspberry brownie and white chocolate, ginger and lime no-bake cheesecake. What a treat for the senses and the body.

Lezly Herbert

