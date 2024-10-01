Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Bibliophile: ‘Somewhere Beyond the Sea’ by TJ Klune

Culture

Somewhere Beyond the Sea
by TJ Klune
PanMacmillan

Travis John Klune is an American author of fantasy and romantic fiction featuring gay and LGBTQ+ characters who has been open about his lived experiences with asexuality, queerness and neurodiversity, and how they influence his writing.

- Advertisement -

His fantasy novel The House in the Cerulean Sea was a New York Times best seller and Somewhere Beyond the Sea is the sequel, but you don’t need to have read the previous book to enjoy this book.

Arthur Parnassus returns to the island he had left 25 years previously. After renovating the orphanage on the island that he had acquired, he now has six orphaned magical children in his care. Arthur wants to make sure none of the children ever feel the neglect and the pain that he once felt as an orphan on that very same island so long ago.

Assisted by the love of his life Linus Baker, a former case worker in the Department In Charge of Magical Youth, he is hoping to adopt the children, plus another who has come to their notice. There is also the island’s sprite, Zoe Chapelwhite, and her girlfriend, and together, they will do anything to protect the children.

When Arthur is summoned to tell a government hearing about his mistreatment as a child, he finds out that an inspector is going to be sent to the island wanting “nothing more than for (the magical children) to succeed and lead semi-normal lives”.

It seems to be the same old doctrine that people in power are going to tell others how to live their lives and it needs to be within the bounds of what they deem acceptable. “Gatekeepers who believe it is up to them to decide what is morally correct or not.”

Philosophy and adventure combine in this fantastic tale by an author who wants to be remembered as being the antithesis of JK Rowling. Arthur finds that he is faced with, not only a fight for his family, but for all the inhabitants on Marsyas Island to be acknowledged and live without judgment or bureaucratic interference.

Lezly Herbert

Latest

History

On This Gay Day: Film star Rock Hudson died of an AIDS related illness

0
Rock Hudson was a massive Hollywood star in the 1950’s and 60’s.
Culture

Actor Gavin Creel dies aged 48, just months after receiving cancer diagnosis

0
Alongside his work on stage and screen, Creel was also a fierce LGBTIQA+ rights activist.
News

Bibliophile | When Life Gives You Lemurs

0
This heartfelt autobiography shares Tim Husband's story.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1989 Denmark approved registered partnerships

0
In 1989 Denmark led the world in LGBTIQA+ rights when Registered Partnerships became available.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day: Film star Rock Hudson died of an AIDS related illness

0
Rock Hudson was a massive Hollywood star in the 1950’s and 60’s.
Culture

Actor Gavin Creel dies aged 48, just months after receiving cancer diagnosis

0
Alongside his work on stage and screen, Creel was also a fierce LGBTIQA+ rights activist.
News

Bibliophile | When Life Gives You Lemurs

0
This heartfelt autobiography shares Tim Husband's story.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1989 Denmark approved registered partnerships

0
In 1989 Denmark led the world in LGBTIQA+ rights when Registered Partnerships became available.
News

Composer Beverly Glenn-Copeland reveals dementia diagnosis

0
Composer Beverly Glenn-Copeland has announced that his upcoming tour...

On This Gay Day: Film star Rock Hudson died of an AIDS related illness

OUTinPerth -
Rock Hudson was a massive Hollywood star in the 1950’s and 60’s.
Read more

Actor Gavin Creel dies aged 48, just months after receiving cancer diagnosis

Graeme Watson -
Alongside his work on stage and screen, Creel was also a fierce LGBTIQA+ rights activist.
Read more

Bibliophile | When Life Gives You Lemurs

OUTinPerth -
This heartfelt autobiography shares Tim Husband's story.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture