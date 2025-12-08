Search
Big Brother crowns 2025 winner with a nail-biting finale

Culture

It’s all over for Big Brother 2025 with the remaining housemates culled from five to just one and a winner being announced.

The revied show has been a rating success for Network 10, promoted Mel Tracina to super-host status, and introduced us to a stack of memorable characters.

Four weeks ago thirteen housemates set off on a journey, and tonight just one remained.

To reduce the number of people Big Brother began the show with a tempting offer for the housemates.

With Coco, Allana, Bruce, Emily and Colin sitting on the couch, a brand new Suzuki Jimny XL was offered to a housemate who was willing to forgo their chance of being the last housemates standing.

Host Mel Tracina explained the rules, if one housemate stood up they’d win the car but need to leave the house immediately. If more than one stood, they’d then go on to play a game of chance to see who got the car, the loser would still be in the running for the competitions grand prize of $135,000.

Both Bruce and Allana leapt to their feet, and were soon standing in front of a selection of cloches, one of which contained the keys to the car waiting outside.

Both Bruce and Allana took turns to lift one of the twelve domes, and surprisingly each was empty. Even Big Brother commented that he didn’t think it would take so long. Finally there were only two cloches remaining and Allana picked the right one.

We’ve got a good feeling about number 9.

Speaking to Mel after her win, an excited Allana said: “I’ve never won anything! I was just pretending that I was on a TV show that everyone was watching,” before someone in the crowd reminded her… she was!

Quickly Big Brother got Mel to announce who was leaving the house next and Bruce was sent packing and outside was being quizzed about his new found love with housemate Coco while his parents looked on.

“Halfway through there I was ready to go home… so, for everyone sticking by me I really appreciate it. We’ve had our ups and downs, and I just want to thank you all, honestly.” Bruce said.

“I think I had a bit of a preconceived idea of myself… when you’re put in those circumstances, you get beat down and you realise that may not be what you thought… I’m excited to see, you know, explore a bit of myself on the outside and see what comes.”

The next housemate to be eliminated was fan-favourite Colin, who once outside was expectedly erratic during his exit interview. Over the last month Colin has introduced Australia to a new vocabulary of brev, bro, bosh hellyG, cuz, dapping, brevington, and being one’s “no label”.

Colin also providing a definition of his favourite word.

“Brev, you know, there’s no distinct meaning for it, it’s literally just whatever comes to your soul in that exact moment.” he said.

“I know that we’ve all got Brev moments, we might have different words for it, that’s just my way to express it. This is a Brev moment right now, bro!”

Finally it came down to Western Australian school teacher Emily and surfie mum of three Coco.

After the traditionally slow opening of the envelope and tense music, the winner was announced with Coco taking the crown.

Runner-up Emily described her time in the house as an absolute blast. “At the end of the day, I’ve learned a lot about myself… it’s been an absolute pleasure. Highly recommend it!”

Joined on stage by her three children, Coco thanked everyone who had voted for her.

“Thank you so much, you don’t know how much this means to me. Thank you, every single one of you… I’m honestly lost for words.

“I went in there and I was myself. My whole life I’ve been myself and it was never accepted, so to be accepted by all of you… my kids finally get their mum full time! There’s going to be presents under the Christmas tree, you name it!”

See you next year Big Brother.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

