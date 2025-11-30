Big Brother: The Alternative Version

With all the drama in the Big Brother house in recent days, the live stream on 10Play has been spending a lot of time focusing on the fish tank, so much that we began to imagine the lives of the goldfish inside the Big Brother fish tank inside the Big Brother House.

Inside the fish tank inside the Big Brother House Dierdre was worried, the other three fish-mates were all opting to swim near the top of the tank while she plunged to the bottom.

Her depth reflected her mood, after three weeks inside this tank with the other goldfish she’d had enough of their petty squabbles and overblown egos.

She didn’t mind Russell so much, they had a lot in common. Golden orange scales and flowing fins, they could have been siblings. She found his jokes to be hilarious.

Timothy on the other hand was doing her head in, what a total kipper he was. It wasn’t his endless swaying back at forth through the water that grinded her gears, more his incessant singing. For days on end he’d been doing on his own recreation of Nikki Minaj songs from over a decade ago.

When it came to Gloria, the fourth remaining fish-mate Deirdre was undecided. They’d gone on a long swim together and found they had a lot in common. They both had orange complexions and a deep interest in bubbles.

But Gloria was adoring Timothy and they were increasingly spending all their time together. When Timothy launched into his fiftieth rendition of Starships – just to be additionally annoying, Diedre had sought revenge by hiding his toothbrush in the rock at the bottom of the tank, but Timothy soon found it. Dierdre suspected that Gloria had tipped him off.

Now she worried that the toothbrush incident would lead to her getting nominated for eviction, and if Timothy could convince Russell to turn on her, she’d probably be scooped out of the tank on Sunday night. She felt Gloria was a lost cause, she’s completely under Timothy’s spell.

She took a moment to look at the bubbles passing though the tank and she wondered what people outside would be making of all of this drama.

She really missed Petunia, who had been voted off after the first week in the tank. it was no secret that Deirdre had quickly developed a huge crush on the bigger goldfish. At least he she was evicted this week she could catch up with Petunia in a different tank, they’d really hit it off.

“Bring on Sunday” she thought, “If I’m going to go, I’m going to go.”

Determined to go out with a bang, she swan upwards towards the spot where Gloria, Russell and Timothy were swirling about. It was time she had it out with Timothy, her heart was now beating like a drum and she was heading his way, but she was going to lay down the law, her law, it was time for Timothy to sing a different song.