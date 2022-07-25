Bill Shorten defends his decision to remove inclusive language

Government Services Minister Bill Shorten has defended his decision to order the removal of inclusive language from a government form saying he was trying to shut down a “culture war” over the issue.

Last week new mother and biological gender activist Sall Grover complained about a form that lists children on their parent’s Medicare card, objecting to the use of the phrase “birthing parent”.

The form was part of a trial being conducted at three hospitals across the country, which sought feedback from users on the use of the term. Following Grover’s complaint, which was published in the The Daily Telegraph and featured on the Today show, Shorten took to Twitter and ordered it’s removal.

Speaking to the NINE newspapers today Shorten said he took decisive action to avoid the issue becoming a “culture war”.

“I’m sure my instinct to defuse ugly culture wars is right,” he said.