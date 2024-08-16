Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Bill to remove Gender Reassignment Board passes second reading

News

The Legislative Council of the Western Australian parliament has completed the second reading of the Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Amendment (Sex or Gender Changes) Bill 2024.

The bill passed the second reading stage with 23 MPs voicing support and just six voting against the legislation. Those opposed to the bill included Liberals Peter Collier, Nick Goiran, Tjorn Sibma, Neil Thomson, Steve Thomas and independent Louise Kingston. Several vocal opponents of the legislation were not present in the house when the vote was taken.

- Advertisement -

The new legislation aims to remove the board and replace it with a new process that will make it easier for people to change their gender on official documents. When parliament meets next week, it is expected MPS will discuss the wide range of proposed amendments to the legislation before the bill has its third reading.

The third day of debate on the bill saw measured arguments being put forward surround the proposed legislative change.

The Nationals Martin Aldridge voiced his support for the legislation. Aldridge said he, like many MPs, had received a great deal of correspondence from people in the community opposed to the bill and surrounding issues about people who are transgender, but said many of the people reaching out to him were clearly misinformed.

The Greens Dr Brad Pettit said he was fully supportive of the legislation but would be putting forward a wide range of amendments that would meet the wishes of the Western Australian LGBTIQA+ communities who have asked for this change. Dr Pettit said he hoped the medical requirements could be completely stripped from the legislation.

Dr Brian Walker, who gave a fiery speech on the issue earlier in the week, also voiced support for the bill being passed, however he noted that the government’s approach now put more costs and effort on the applicants that previously required, while also saving the cost of running the soon to be defunct board.

Labor’s Peter Foster took opposition MPs to task over their lack of consultation with Western Australian LGBTIQA+ groups, and noted that the relevancy of many of the experts, groups and bodies cited in their arguments could be questioned.

Latest

News

‘Welcome to Sex’ nominated for the Prime Minister’s Literary Award

0
While the book picks up award nominations others are calling for it be banned.
News

Debate on removing the Gender Reassignment Board continues

0
As the bill is debated MPs have raised concern about sporting facilities, health care, sex offenders and a wide range of issues.
News

Steve Johnson’s book recounting his 30+ year quest for justice is riveting

0
Steve Johnson shares his powerful tale of fighting for justice.
News

Calls for government to improve gender change processes to meet community expectations

0
Members of the LGBTIQA+ communities, their friends and families...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

‘Welcome to Sex’ nominated for the Prime Minister’s Literary Award

0
While the book picks up award nominations others are calling for it be banned.
News

Debate on removing the Gender Reassignment Board continues

0
As the bill is debated MPs have raised concern about sporting facilities, health care, sex offenders and a wide range of issues.
News

Steve Johnson’s book recounting his 30+ year quest for justice is riveting

0
Steve Johnson shares his powerful tale of fighting for justice.
News

Calls for government to improve gender change processes to meet community expectations

0
Members of the LGBTIQA+ communities, their friends and families...
Culture

New comedy ‘Mid-Century Modern’ heads into production

0
Writers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan had great success...

‘Welcome to Sex’ nominated for the Prime Minister’s Literary Award

Graeme Watson -
While the book picks up award nominations others are calling for it be banned.
Read more

Debate on removing the Gender Reassignment Board continues

Graeme Watson -
As the bill is debated MPs have raised concern about sporting facilities, health care, sex offenders and a wide range of issues.
Read more

Steve Johnson’s book recounting his 30+ year quest for justice is riveting

Graeme Watson -
Steve Johnson shares his powerful tale of fighting for justice.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture