Billionaire Hollywood mogul Barry Diller shares he’s had same-sex relationships for years

American businessman Barry Diller, co-founder of the Fox News network and chairman of IAC and the Expedia Group, has shared that he considers himself to be a gay man.

Diller shared the personal news ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir Who Knew with New York magazine describing his long marriage to fashion designer Dianne von Fürstenberg and his history of same sex relationships.

For the 83-year-old tech and media mogul it was a coming out revelation that he shared alongside the news that he also loves his wife.

“I’ve lived for decades reading about Diane and me: about us being best friends rather than lovers,” Diller wrote in his piece. “We weren’t just friends. We aren’t just friends. Plain and simple, it was an explosion of passion that kept up for years.”

New York NY USA-April 10, 2006, IACInteractive Corp CEO Barry Diller at the groundbreaking ceremony for the High Line Park (Shutterstock).

Diller shared that when he began dating von Fürstenberg in the mid-1970s it confused his friends who only knew him to be interested in men.

The couple split up in 1981 after von Fürstenberg had an affair with actor Richard Gere, but they reconciled a decade later and wed.

“I also liked guys, but that was not a conflict with my love for Diane,” he wrote. “I can’t explain it to myself or to the world. It simply happened to both of us without motive or manipulation. In some cosmic way we were destined for each other.”

“While there have been a good many men in my life, there has only ever been one woman, and she didn’t come into my life until I was 33 years old,” he shared.