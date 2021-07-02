Billy Porter sparkles as fairy godparent in first look at new ‘Cinderella’

Amazon Prime Video have released the first look at this year’s upcoming live-action Cinderella, promising a more contemporary spin on the classic fairy tale.

Directed by 30 Rock writer Kay Cannon, the film stars Camilla Cabello in the titular role, a dressmaker who lives with her “not-so-evil” stepmother and stepsisters this time around.

The musical comedy also features Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, John Mulaney, Missy Elliott, James Corden and Wicked star Idina Menzel.

Pose star Billy Porter is already stealing the show in the role of Fab G – Cinderella’s agender fairy godparent.

Cinderella is due for release this September.

