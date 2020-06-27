Binary launches attack on Eden-Monaro candidate Kristy McBain

Anti-transgender organsiation Binary has launched a social media attack on Labor’s candidate in the Eden-Monaro by-election because she previously voiced support for the Safe Schools anti-bullying program.

The online ads voiced by the group’s leader Kirralie Smith asks viewers if they really know Labor’s candidate saying she has a history of voting in favour “of radical sex and gender programs in schools.”

The by-election was called after the resignation of Labor member Mike Kelly, who resigned for health reasons. For many years the New South Wales seat on the Victorian border was seen as a bellwether seat in federal politics.

Fiona Kotvojsis hoping to win the seat for the Liberals, while Bega’s mayor Kristy McBain is hoping to retain the seat for Labor. Smith says voters should be concerns about McBain’s record of supporting Safe Schools.

NSW Labor senator Tim Ayres has described Binary’s campaign as a “nasty campaign with no foundation whatsoever”.

“It is a desperate attempt to sway voters. Fiona Kotvojs and the Liberals must make it clear that they condemn it,” Senator Ayres told The Australian.

As Bega’s mayor McBain showed her support for the program designed to reduce homophobic bullying when the council vote don the issue back in 2016. The NSW government subsequently decided to fund alternative anti-bullying programs.

OIP Staff

