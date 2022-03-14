BlakLight: First Nations art takes over Art Gallery of WA

In a state gallery first, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art takes the entire stage at the Art Gallery of WA during BlakLight, a month-long program celebrating the diversity of First Nations art and culture.

BlakLight will see every gallery space at AGWA dedicated to Australia’s most significant contemporary art form – showcasing the diversity and complexity of First Nations art.

Accompanying this gallery-wide focus is an event program sparking conversation about cultural identities and exploring the notion of community through visual art, music, talks and more.

Professional development workshops for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists based in Perth also feature in the program.

“Colonised countries have been reckoning with their histories for centuries, and art is a powerful way to spark conversations about some of the issues that affect First Nations people and communities who were and continue to be impacted,” AGWA Curator and Head of Indigenous Programs, Clothilde Bullen said.

BlakLight also offers a different lens on viewing the world, and provides an opportunity to invite all Australian community members to come together, acknowledge our shared histories, and engage in truth-telling around national and cultural identity.”

AGWA Director, Colin Walker, adds “BlakLight is a whole-of-gallery program in which First Nations culture is celebrated, Australia’s history interrogated, and it marks AGWA’s continued commitment to championing the art of Australia.”

BlakLight is set to feature work from Wardandi and Saibai Islander multidisciplinary artist Tyrown Waigana, Djugun and Yawaru photographer Michael Jalaru Torres, artist collectives and curations from the Pilbara and Arnhem Land and much more.

BlakLight will be held at AGWA from March 18 – April 18. For more information, head to artgallery.wa.gov.au

Image: Wirriya (happy) by Michael Jalaru Torres

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.