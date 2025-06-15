Boy George is going ‘old school’ on new album ‘SE18’

Boy George is about to release a new reggae album and he’s taking an old fashioned approach with his latest offering.

The album won’t be posted to online streaming services, the only way fans can get a hold of the album is to buy a copy on CD or vinyl via mail order.

- Advertisement -

SE18 takes its title from the postcode of the area of London that Boy George lived in as a teenager in late 1970s.

The new album features ten tracks and can be ordered now.

The track list is Be Good To Yourself, Self Help business, Vibe in the City, Just Can’t Find, Butt Butt Butt, Dirty Little Limited Company, These Lazy Days, Giving It To me Wet, Eye & Eye, and The World Is Cool.

“This is not going to be steamed, it’s CD and vinyl only, I’m taking it right back.” Boy George said in an interview on British TV show This Morning.

“My audience doesn’t seem to care about streaming. They like the product, the lyrics.” he added.

The artists has had a prolific career. His band Culture Club has put out six albums, and he’s also got 12 solo albums under his belt. Plus he’s put out countless single releases, collaborations and recorded under different names including Yum Yum and Generations of Love.

Last week a new documentary about Culture Club had its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. It features all four members of the band, including Jon Moss who had a falling out with the other three members and quit the band in 2021. The documentary will come to Netflix later this year.