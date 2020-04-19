Boy George tries out stripped down version of Karma Chameleon

Like many entertainers around the world, Boy George has been entertaining fans with regular posts to social media, live videos and special performances. George has always shared a lot on social media, so for him it’s just business as usual.

This week George succumbed to fan requests and delivered a rendition of Culture Club’s breakthrough hit Karma Chameleon. Rather than delivering the song in it’s usual upbeat style he decided to do a more stripped down jazz version of the song.

The arrangement was sent to him by Keith George, who is a successful impersonator of Boy George, appearing as The Boy George Experience.

“There’s something beautiful and ironic about my impersonator giving me a stripped down version of Karma Chameleon.” Boy George said.

Check out the clip.

Boy George will be back on Australian TV screens later this year as a coach on The Voice Australia, but he may not be able to appear for the whole series.

According to TV industry podcast TV Blackbox, the first part of the series was filmed earlier this year, but the battle rounds and finals have not been filmed and it’s unlikely Boy George and Kelly Rowland will be able to make it back to Australia for the remainder of the series.

