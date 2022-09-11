Boychik shares subversion anthem ‘Soft’ alongside self-titled LP

Composer, actor and vocalist Boychik, the musical moniker of Ben Levi Ross, shares their poignant self-titled debut album out everywhere now.

Alongside the release comes a subversive, anthemic single, Soft where Boychik channels their quiet rage to capture the multi-dimensional power that lies within queerness.

The highly anticipated arrival of Boychik, the self-titled, ten track body of work, is years in the making. It’s one that carefully chronicles the deepest parts of the multi-disciplinary artist Boychik, and the multi-dimensional person, Ben.

It brings Boychik’s queer voice and lived experiences to the forefront, bearing their heart on their sleeve.



“There’s a lot about the release of this record that scares me. I’ve sat on this music for many years. For a long time, writing music was a very private solitary act. But I found collaborators that created an environment for me to open up this music safely.” they continue.

“Being able to expand this sound into what it is alongside Jake Luppen, Nathan Stocker and Brad Oberhofer was one of the greatest joys of my life.” With such an intimate collection of music being made public, Boychik hopes the time capsule released today is handled with care.

“I have a sea of rage inside me that I can access, and I believe it’s actually where I hold much of my power as a queer person.” The empowering track sheds light on the multi-faceted queer experience, one that cannot be simply labeled or neatly packaged for consumption. Boychik explains,

“Soft is a subversion anthem. I want to subvert the expectation that queers don’t hold power. The most powerful people I know are queer. Sissies adorning themselves with their effeminate armor every day when they leave the house. I wanted to sing for all the powerful, jagged, loud and angry queers that came before me.”

Soft is out now.

