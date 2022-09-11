Boyfriend teams up with Big Freedia, Pussy Riot and more on new album

With a full resume of writing and producing credits for some pioneering left-of-center pop icons, Boyfriend steps out with her own debut album Sugar & Spice.

A brash commentary on gender roles, sexism, body positivity and the patriarchy, Sugar & Spice promises a radical overhaul of the pop space.

The 16-track inaugural project is an offering not only by the New Orleans-based pop visionary, but by a star-studded line up of collaborators and producers. The album boasts features from longtime musical associate Big Freedia, global feminist protest art collective Pussy Riot, TikTok star Bailey Flores, Los Angeles-based psych outfit Death Valley Girls, and T-pop superstar Pyra.

The final touches of the album were expertly crafted by big-name producers Gold Glove (Slayyyter, Big Freedia), Little Shalimar (Run The Jewels, Trixie Whitley), KC Da Producer (Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, T.I.), and Not A Friend (Gia Woods).

“This album is fists pounding chest and lips touching skin. There’s sweet syrup pop and sacrilegious dance, winks and shoves,” says Boyfriend on the release.

“To be alive, to be a woman, to be paying attention… the taste is bittersweet. My favorite flavors punch you in the mouth then go down easy, I hope this album does the same.”

“For years I’ve been focusing on my live show, that was the medium where my thesis felt complete. I’ve been writing for others, navigating the industry as an entirely independent being, releasing singles & bite sized glimpses into my chest.

“This album is me finally offering a feast, not on a stage but in pockets and bedrooms, wherever folks may sit down to listen, I hope they leave the table knowing I’m their Boyfriend.”

Sugar & Spice is out now.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.