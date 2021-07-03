Brazillian Presidential hopeful Eduardo Leite shares that he is gay

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

Brazilian politician Eduardo Leite has shared that he is gay. The 36-year-old Governor of the southern state Rio Grande do Sul is a challenger to current Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Leite shared the information about his sexuality during an interview with the country’s top broadcaster.

“I’m gay – and I’m a governor who is gay rather than a gay governor. Just as Obama in the United States wasn’t a black president, but a president who was black. And I’m proud of this,” said Leite, who is a member of the centre-right Social Democratic Party.

The revelation that Leite is gay makes him a distinctly different to the current President who has publicly said he’s proud to be homophobic.

While many people have voiced their support for the Presidential hopeful, others have highlighted that he was previously a backer of Bolsonaro.

Jean Wyllys, who is one of the few politicians in Brazil who have publicly shared that they are gay, said Eduardo Leite should offer some repentance for his past support.

“This chap had many opportunities to defend the LGBT community and he didn’t. On the contrary … he was a Bolsonarista until yesterday – and he’s probably still one today, because at no point has he retracted his support for Bolsonaro.

“So I don’t celebrate this. I’m not part of this team of people who are commemorating this chap coming out of the closet as if it was some great accomplishment for Brazil’s LGBT community.” Wyllys said.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.