Brian Houston charged over concealment of child sex offences

Brian Houston, the founder of the Hillsong Church, has been charged with allegedly concealing child sexual abuse offences.

Houston has reportedly been accused of failing to report historic alleged abuse of a young male by his late father – Frank Houston. The charges follow a two-year investigation into the claims.

“Police will allege in court the man knew information relating to the sexual abuse of a young male in the 1970s and failed to bring that information to the attention of police,” a NSW Police spokesperson said.

The evangelist has been based in the United States for the last few months. His lawyers have been served a summons requiring the religious leader to appear before a Sydney magistrate on October 5.

The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse heard that Frank Houston admitted to the abuse that occurred in Australia and New Zealand several decades ago. He was allowed to retire from his church roles prior to abuse allegations becoming public. He died in 2004.

Brian Houston, who is now 67, said he would fight to clear his name and the charges came as a total shock.

“I vehemently profess my innocence and will defend these charges, and I welcome the opportunity to set the record straight,” he said.

Hillsong Church, and Brian Houston, said they would not be making any further comment as the matter was now before the courts.

The religious leader is a close friend of Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The PM cited Houston in his inaugural speech to parliament as one of the people who had most shaped his Christian faith. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister has told the media they could not comment on the issue as it is a police matter.

Houston appeared before the royal commission and confirmed that his father had confessed the abuse to him in 1999. He had opted not to inform police because he believed the victim was old enough to have made up his own mind about reporting the matter to police.

OIP Staff

