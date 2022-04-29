Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel says people warned her against coming out

Actor Golda Rosheuvel has a lot of new fans since she took up the role of Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s popular Bridgerton series. In a new interview this week the actor recalled that earlier in her career she advised to keep her sexuality a secret.

“We were talking about being out and proud and representation and whether I should say I was gay in interviews,” she recalled. “And it was an absolute no. ‘You absolutely shouldn’t do that. It could or it would ruin your career as an actor.’” Rosheuvel told the Just for Variety podcast.

The actor said she found it confusing because the director giving her the advice was also a lesbian and open about her sexuality.

Rosheuvel decided to completely ignore the advice.

“I would rather lose a job than not be true to who I am. I’d rather not work in an industry that doesn’t accept me…. It just wasn’t how I was raised,” she said. “And then her being out as a female director, as a lesbian director, I was like, ‘I don’t understand this advice.’ It blew my mind.”

The actor has often appeared in one-off parts in television over the last two decades, but she’s found her biggest success on stage. She’s appeared in Porgy and Bess, Romeo and Juliet, MacBeth, Angels in America and Jesus Christ Superstar. In 2018 she delivered a lesbian version of Othello.

Rosheuvel is in a long-term relationship with playwright and theatre-maker Shireen Mula.

