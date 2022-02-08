Bridget Archer says Religious Discrimination bill is overreach

Tasmanian Liberal MP Bridget Archer has told parliament she cannot support the Religious Discrimination Bill, saying while there needs to be protections for religious belief, she won’t support legislation that puts this right above other attributes.

“I’m deeply concerned about the potential far reaching and unintended consequences of this bill, and through the incident that unfolded last week at Citipointe Christian College I believe we have already begun to see the potential impact of this legislation.” Archer said.

The Liberal MP said the Citipointe case showed that the proposal was a slippery slope that could set our society back decades.

“Nobody should be discriminated against because of their religion, but this bill goes further and beyond protecting somebody’s faith.” Archer said.

Archer said for 24 years Tasmania’s discrimination laws had worked well and played a big part in transforming the island state, and she didn’t want to see the introduction of federal legislation that would override those laws.

“This bill takes away those discrimination protections that have been in place for almost a quarter of a century, explicitly overriding our states’ incredibly robust laws. I would not be doing my job as a representative for the people of Tasmania, and specifically the northern electorate of Bass, if I was to support this override.

Archer said she was not prepared to stand by and see Tasmania’s laws eroded in a way that would privilege one group over another, and was horrified by the government’s proposal that transgender children would be excluded from the additional protections.

“While I’m very pleased to see there would be an amendment to protect gay students, I’m horrified to see it doesn’t extend to children who identify as transgender. More than horrified, I am utterly distressed by these exclusions – so I cant begin to think how the children themselves or their parent’s feel.”

“What message are we sending? After so much progress over the past few years, how did we get back to a place where those of us who hold such privilege in this house can ignore the harm that we might place on children by telling them they are other, and less-than in this country, and do not deserve the rights and protections afforded to others?”

“I can’t wrap my head around this, and I feat that it may risk lives.” Archer said imploring all MPs to consider the long term consequences of laws they were considering passing.

“Can anyone really tell me that they are emotionally, mentally, or physically distressed to the point of self-harm because there is a trans student in their class, in their church, or in their workplace? I find it incredibly hard to believe that this would be the case.” Archer said reflecting on how the bill would more likely have negative consequences for trans youth.

“In 2022 I can’t believe we are having this conversation.” Archer said labeling the bill an “overreach” that erodes rights and may cause harm.

OIP Staff

