Dirty Laundry: Briefs invite Perth audiences to celebrate every moment

The brilliant boys of Briefs are (almost) back in town, and these Fringe World favourites are ready to air out some Dirty Laundry after spending some time in isolation.

Celebrating ten years of bringing their exceptional talents to the west coast, this multi-talented troupe blends comedy, circus, acrobatics, drag and sexuality into a celebratory extravaganza like no-one else.

Creative Director Fez Fa’anana (aka Shivanna) is heading back with Mark ‘Captain Kidd’ Winmill, Thomas Worrell and WA’s own Louis Biggs in tow, as well as some shiny new toys in the form of Brett Rosengreen, Dylan Rodriguez and Luke Hubbard.

Speaking to OUTinPerth and All Things Queer, Fez and Captain Kidd say the team are ready to celebrate with WA audiences at Girls School this August.

“COVID has been an interesting journey for everyone, and I think that’s why this show is the perfect time for us to air some dirty laundry, and give people the chance to air some laundry with us,” Fez said.

“First and foremost, like every Briefs show, it’s about a celebration, and if there’s anything that we’ve learned in this time is that we don’t need an excuse to celebrate – just to celebrate every moment is probably a good idea.”

Having toured Australia and the world for a decade of delights, the team are excited to bring something new to their beloved Perth audiences this time around.

“This current show is our supergroup so there’s nine performers, and their inspiration as artists and people from all walks of life and artforms… I think that’s really the fresh injection,” Captain Kidd says.

“It’s like that thing where you go okay, I’m gonna make my favourite recipe,” Fez adds, “Every time you do it you might use a new ingredient, add a new flavour in there, so we feel like we’ve got a recipe that we follow but we always try to bring new ingredients to the table.”

Celebrating ten years of performing in spiegeltents and venues in WA, the boys are extra excited to party in Perth outside of their regular Fringe World appearances for the first time in over a decade.

“Perth is our sister city, our second home. It’s the only city in the world where we have sold out our season before landing and it’s looking really juicy”

“It’s our tenth birthday in Perth so just another reason to celebrate!”

Briefs: Dirty Laundry is taking over Girls School from 11th – 22nd August. For tickets and more information, head to girlsschool.com.au

Leigh Andrew Hill

