Bright Light Bright Light makes housework camp in new music video

Welsh-born artist Bright Light Bright Light has delivered a modern queer anthem with his latest track, I Used To Be Cool.

An ode to the proverbial 15 minutes of fame, the track and accompanying video have been described as part John Waters, part MTV nostalgia.



Directed by Tyler Jensen, the mind behind Scream Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street (which you can catch as part of Revelation Film Festival’s virtual program Couched), was inspired by classic 80s films like Risky Business, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Desperately Seeking Susan and the like.

The dreamy sequence, which stars Bright Light Bright Light (Rod Thomas) and model Christian Bendek, captures a warm summer’s day, perfect for the queerest afternoon of household chores we’ve ever seen.

I Used To Be Cool is the third track from Fun City, which is due for release this September, with features from Jake Shears, Andy Bell, Sam Sparro, Brendan Maclean and more.

OIP Staff

