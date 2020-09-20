Bright Light Bright Light releases his house infused record ‘Fun City’

Bright Light Bright Light, aka musician Rod Thomas, has released his much anticipated new album Fun City.

The album is filled with disco house infused dance tunes, which may be the music theme of 2020 following releases from Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and the upcoming record from Kylie Minogue.

This record is definitely one for the dancefloor, in fact he recorded nearly all the vocals on the empty dancefloor of Manhattan gay bar Bedlam, and the record speaks directly to the LGBTQ+ community with messages of pride, empowerment, self-ownership and love.

The album features an intoxicating list of stars from the LGBTQ+ music world including Erasure’s Andy Bell, Big Dipper, Brendan MacLean, Caveboy, The Illustrious Blacks, Initial Talk, Jake Shears, Justin Vivian Bond, KAYE, Mark Gatiss, Madonna’s famed backing vocalists Niki Haris & Donna De Lory, and Sam Sparro.

Channeling the energy of the queer trailblazers that influenced him like Sylvester, Erasure, Scissor Sisters and Hercules & Love Affair, Rod hopes ‘Fun City’ will examine the ways marginalised people stay strong, focused and creative through times of social and political hardships. The album title itself is a historical reference to a quote said by NYC mayor John V. Lindsay who on his first day in office in 1966, amidst a crippling transit strike, said “I still think it’s a fun city.”

Take a listen to our interview with Bright Light Bright Light.

