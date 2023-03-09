The United Kingdom names Mae Muller as their Eurovision performer

The United Kingdom is hosting this year’s Eurovision competition and they’ve just revealed that Mae Muller will be their performer for 2023.

Muller will perform the tune I Wrote a Song and it is an instantly memorable and catchy ditty.

The singer is not well known having only released a few songs so far in her career. She’s best known for Better Days, a collaboration with NEIKED and Polo G.

Last year the United Kingdom came second in the competition, their best result since 1998. The las time the United Kingdom won the competition was the previous year. 19976 is also the year Mae Muller was born!

As Ukraine, the winners of last year’s competition, are unable to host this year’s event, all the action will be happening in Liverpool, and Mae Muller will be hoping to make the most of the home crowd.

Muller wrote the song alongside Karen Poole and Lewis Thompson. Poole was previously part of the duo Alisha’s Attic alongside her sister Shelly they scored a bunch of hits in the 1990s. She’s written songs for Kylie Minogue, Lily Allen, Sugababes, and Janet Jackson. Thompson has worked with Usher, Theophilus London, La Roux and Niall Horan.

As Britain is one of Eurovision’s ‘Big Five’ Muller will automatically go into the final alongside Italy, Spain, France and Germany. The previous year’s winner is also automatically through to the final. It’s not necessarily an advantage though, because her performance will be heard less than countries competing in the semifinals.

Australia will be represented by Perth synth-metal band Voyager with their tune Promise. It’s the first time Australia will be represented by a band. All our previous entries have been solo singers. The last two outings of the song competition have been won by bands including Italy’s Måneskin and Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.

Semi-final 1 will take place on 9th May, and Semi-final 2 will follow on 11th May, the Grand Finale will take place on 13th May.

