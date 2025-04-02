Search
British comedian Jimmy Carr to play RAC Arena

Culture

British comedian Jimmy Carr will bring his new show Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny to the RAC Arena later this month.

Carr has a massive Australian tour lined up that kicked off in February and lasts all the way through to May. He’s famed for constantly being on tour in-between his television appearances.  His last tour, Terribly Funny, was seen by over 1.2 million people in 45 different countries, and is considered to be the biggest international stand-up tour ever.

The comedian is currently enjoying the massive success of his new Netflix show Last One Laughing plus the ongoing success of 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Carr will be in Perth for just one show on Thursday 21st April. Ahead of that show you can catch him in Hobart and Adelaide, and after Perth he’ll be heading to Darwin, Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton, Mackay, Brisbane and Sydney.

General tickets for the Perth show go on sale from 2pm on Monday, 7th April 2025 through Ticketek. Check out all the tour dates and details at Bohm Presents.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

