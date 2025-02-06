Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

British comedian Tom Allen to tour Australia this April

Culture

Tom Allen is returning to Australia in April with his brand-new show, Completely

He has finally moved out of his parents’ house, which has been great news for him, better news for department stores and even better news for his latest stand-up tour as he’s eager to share his life updates, get your opinions on his vegetable patch and delve into the protocol of inviting friends with children for dinner.

The tour will begin in Melbourne with a run of shows at the Malthouse Theatre from 15th – 20th of April before heading to Perth for a show at the Regal Theatre on Tuesday 22nd April. He’ll be at Brisbane’s Powerhouse Theatre on Thursday 24th April and then head to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre for a show on ANZAC Day, Friday 25th April.

The comedian is well known from his appearances on British chat shows and his role on The Great British Bake-Off sister program Extra Slice. He previously hosted the dessert focused The Great British Bake-Off: The Professionals.

The comedian got his big break in 2005 when he won So You Think You’re Funny at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the same year he won the BBC New Comedy Award. He’s built up a strong following of fans supporting comedians Sarah Millican, Michael McIntyre and Josh Widdicombe.

Allen has also published two volumes of his memoirs, No Shame and Too Much. In his work Allen has often spoken about the challenges he faced growing up gay in the working-class suburb of Bromley.

Tickets are on sale.

